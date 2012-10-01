FNRT Minutes, October 19, 2016

Condensed from draft minutes

Meeting Location: First Congregational Church, Wilmot

Board Attendees: Alex Bernhard, Steve Darling, Heather Deardorff, Tom Frantz, George Heaton, Craig Heim, Lindy Heim, Charles Martin, Myra Mayman

Guests: Ed Hiller, Tom Schamberg

The October meeting, in addition to routine business, authorized a number of new and continuing expenditures for the maintenance of the Trail. It was also the occasion of a tribute to Charles Martin, who is moving to Colorado.

A Tribute to Charles Martin

For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow! rang out to Charles Martin on the occasion of his move from New Hampshire to Colorado.

Charles has been a stalwart of the Friends of the Northern Rail Trail in Merrimack County (FNRT-MC) since he joined the Board in 2005, serving as Treasurer, preparing grant applications, representing the organization in many public venues, and contributing much good counsel and effort.

In addition to his work for the FNRT-MC, Charles has been a major proponent of a statewide rail trail and has published the definitive work on New Hampshire rail trails, just out in its second edition.

Though resident in Colorado, Charles will return to New Hampshire often, and his service to our rail trails will remain.

Much appreciation goes to Charles!

Trail Maintenance and Improvement

Milepost Markers: Ed Hiller reported on progress to date in designing signs to explain the mileposts along the Trail. A possible draft of the signs was presented. The Board then authorized $2,300 to continue this project – funds that will cover design services of the graphic artist whom Ed has been working with, as well as production of six signs.

The Signage Committee (Heather Deardorff, Tom Frantz, and Peter Southworth) will pursue the issues of sign placement and installation. And it is expected that a mock-up of the signs will be ready for approval at the next meeting.

Franklin Culverts: The design and construction of culverts by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (DOT), on and around portions of the trail in Franklin, is on-going. Various long-term issues, particularly the possibility of future flooding damaging the trail, are raised by this work. Alex Bernhardt has been monitoring the project and will make contact with the DOT to voice FNRT-MC concerns and address future scenarios.

Bridge Maintenance and Repair: The bridge maintenance and repair project is now well underway. In prior meetings, the Board had authorized $10,000 for repairs to three bridges, and contracts have now been let to begin the work.

Chris Norris received a bid from Rodney Judkins for the Depot Street Bridge in Franklin, the highest priority. This is now in progress. The Board agreed to solicit a second bid for another bridge, with hopes of completing the work before winter; and then to continue on other bridges in the spring.

Ditching and Trail Resurfacing: The need for ditching and trail resurfacing in East Andover and at Dyers Crossing has been recognized for some time. Consistent with this, the Board authorized $4,000 (an estimate of cost) for this project. The work will immediately begin.

Lawrence Street Culvert Improvement: The Town of Andover is currently involved in a project, with Thompson Excavating, for improvement of recreation facilities near the Lawrence Street culvert tunnel on the trail.

The Board agreed that this presents an opportunity to pursue improvements to the tunnel; $2,000 was thus authorized for improvements to the trail surface and other tunnel work. Tom Frantz will take the lead in designing the project with Thompson.

Other Reports

Potential Additions to the Trail: With the intended “abandonment of service” of 6.1 miles of right-of-way by PanAm in Concord and Boscawen on the west side of the Merrimack, discussion of future developments has begun. FNRT continues to feel strongly that extending the existing trails from Boscawen to the center of Concord would bring real amenities and economic benefits to the area.

Heather Deardorff, Jack Shields, and George Heaton have been monitoring and participating in this process. Heather reported on meetings held by the Merrimack River Greenway to consider a “boardwalk” project on the east bank of the river, as well as ideas for the west bank.

Jack Shields had previously reported to the Board about the meeting to be held at the Hannah Duston Memorial site on October 17, and his efforts in organizing it. The meeting – to be attended by a diverse group of state legislators, state officials, town representatives, and the public (including Jack and George from FNRT-MC) – would address plans to upgrade the area into a state park. The desirability of rail trail extension through this site is well recognized.

Rail Trail Calendar: Steve Rayno’s initiative to create a Northern Rail Trail calendar is moving forward with excellent support from local merchants and the community.

Thursday’s Child Dinner: This annual fundraiser at the New London Inn has been scheduled for April 13, 2017.

Next Meeting: November 16 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, in Boscawen.