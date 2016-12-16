Oasis Spa hot tub: Five-person, kept inside since purchased in 2001. Good condition. $500 or best offer. 735-5562.

Arians Snowblower: Model 9526DLET Pro, 26", tracks, electric start, 9.5 HP, excellent shape, runs great, asking $550. 735-5311.

Table with laminate top: 30" x 48" on two stanchion-type legs, solid, in good condition. Free. 735-5168.

Outboard motor: Honda 5 HP long-shaft four-stroke, in excellent running order. $700. 735-5510.

Red tweed sofa: Good condition, six back and seat cushions, $50. 735-4018.

Two old bureaus: One solid oak, spoon carved, $125. One pine bureau with original mustard paint, brown stenciling, $100. Both have original pulls. 735-5200.

FOUND on the Rail Trail: A gold charm of a church or school. E-mail a description to MyRoseDen@nullgmail.com if it's yours.

