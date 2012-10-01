Aiden Cox ‘18 and Curtis Chamberlain ‘17 Return from Term Abroad

By Scott Allenby

Andover’s Aiden Cox ‘18 (Ocean Classroom) and Curtis Chamberlain ‘17 (Proctor in Spain) have returned to campus after their Fall Term of off-campus programs. Each student had a remarkable experience and shared their thoughts on studying on Proctor’s unique off-campus experiences in blog posts.

You can read Aiden’s thoughts on Ocean Classroom at Blogs.ProctorAcademy.org/Topic/Ocean-Classroom and Curtis’ thoughts on living with a host family in Segovia, Spain for nine weeks at Blogs.ProctorAcademy.org/Topic/Proctor-en-Segovia.

Winter Term Off-Campus Programs

Every term, roughly 30 Proctor Academy students have the opportunity to study abroad in one of five off-campus programs. This winter, Andover students Jacqui Morris ‘17 (European Art Classroom) and Matt Braley ‘17 (Mountain Classroom) will be studying off-campus during the Winter Term.

Be sure to follow their adventures through weekly blog posts to Blogs.ProctorAcademy.org!