Proctor Athletics Update and Winter Schedule

By Scott Allenby

Proctor’s fall athletic season was a big success, as the boys varsity soccer team finished with its strongest record in over twenty seasons at 9-4-2, narrowly missing a berth in the New England Tournament.

Andover athletes were recognized by teams for their outstanding contributions to their respective programs. Among those recognized were Vienna Marcus ‘20 (Girls Varsity Soccer – Most Improved Player Award); Hannah French ‘19 (Girls JV Soccer – Coaches Award); and Chloe Methven ‘18 (JV Field Hockey – Coaches Award).

Proctor’s winter athletic season gets underway in December, and the full schedule of races and games can be found online at ProctorAcademy.org/Page/On-Campus/Athletics.

Varsity home games and races for December and January are listed below.

Friday, December 2

Boys Varsity Hockey (BVH) v. Tilton School, 6:30 PM

Saturday, December 3

BVH v. Brewster Academy, 6 PM

Boys Varsity Basketball (BVBB) v. Champlain – St. Lambert, 4 PM

Wednesday, December 7

BVH v. Kimball Union Academy, 3 PM

BVBB v. Gould Academy, 5 PM

Saturday, December 10

BVH v. Thayer Academy, 1:30 PM

Girls Varsity Basketball (GVBB) v. Brewster Academy, 4:30 PM

Girls Varsity Hockey (GVH) v. New Hampton School, 5:30 PM

Monday, December 12

BVH v. Vermont Academy, 5 PM

Wednesday, January 4

GVH v. Tilton School, 2 PM

Friday, January 6

BVBB v. Phillips Exeter Academy, 6 PM

Saturday, January 7

GVH v. Northfield Mt Hermon School, 4 PM

Monday, January 9

BVBB v. Tilton School, 4:30 PM

Wednesday, January 11

Alpine Ski Race at Proctor Ski Area, 2:15 PM

GVBB v. Kimball Union Academy, 2:30 PM

BVH v. New Hampton School, 4 PM

Friday, January 13

BVBB v. New Hampton School, 6 PM

Saturday, January 14

BVH v. Noble & Greenough, 2 PM

Monday, January 16

GVH v. Worcester Academy, 5 PM

Wednesday, January 18

Nordic Ski Race at Proctor Ski Area, 2:45 PM

GVH v. Groton School, 4 PM

Friday, January 20

BVH v. Hebron Academy, 5 PM

Saturday, January 21

GVBB v. BB&N, 3 PM

BVH v. Lawrence Academy, 4 PM

Wednesday, January 25

GVH v. Kents Hill School, 4 PM

GVBB v. Vermont Academy, 3 PM