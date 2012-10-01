Andover Videos for December 2016

Press release

Visit the Andover Cable TV Station’s page on the Town Web site at AndoverBeacon.com/Cable-TV-Videos to watch these and other Andover videos this month:

Tour of the Old Andover Town Hall, November 20

Veterans Day at AE/MS, November 10

Salisbury’s Big Water Brewery, November 2

AE/MS Proposed Renovations, November 1

Saving the Mountains, October 19

The latest available Andover Community Coffeehouse performances

The latest available Andover School Board meetings

The latest available Andover Select Board meetings

The Andover Cable TV station is run almost entirely by volunteers. We’re always looking for more volunteers to help bring more and better videos about Andover to Comcast channel 8, TDS channel 16, and the Town’s Web page for Andover videos at AndoverBeacon.com/Cable-TV-Videos.

Please call station manager Charlie Darling at 829-3089 if you’d like to help. We’d be happy to train you!