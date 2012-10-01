WHS Presents Talk on Civil War Band Music

Starting at 1:30 PM on Sunday, February 5

Press release

The Wilmot Historical Society will host a program by Steve Gasiorowski who will speak about band music from the Civil War and give demonstrations on some of the brass instruments. The program will begin at 2 PM with refreshments being served at 1:30 PM Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Wilmot Community Center’s Red Barn (WCA).

Steve’s presentation includes commentary on antique brass instruments used during the war, and the many roles bandsmen performed including providing entertainment for the troops, playing for the wounded in hospitals, serenading the officers at night, and providing music for various military functions.

The band 12th New Hampshire Regiment Serenade Band, of which Steve is a member, was formed in 1999 by musicians from New Hampshire who wanted to combine their love of history and music. Since that time, members of the band have found and restored many rare brass musical instruments, some of which will be on display during the talk. The music played by the band comes from regimental band books including those of the 3rd and 4th New Hampshire regiments. An interesting mixture, they include waltzes, polkas, gallops, quicksteps, and love songs of the time.

This program is free and open to the general public. Light refreshments will be served.

The WCA is located at 64 Village Road next to the Wilmot Post Office in Wilmot Flat. Contact Marc at 927-4596 for more information or go to the Web site wilmothistoricalsociety.org.