Andover Snowmobile Club Hosts Italian Buffet

Saturday, January 28 from 5 PM – 6:30 PM

Press release

The Andover Snowmobile Club invites you to come enjoy spaghetti, meatballs, hot Italian sausage, meatless sauce, lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and a wide variety of homemade desserts, as well as drinks, on Saturday, January 28 from 5 PM to 6:30 PM at the Andover Elementary/Middle School.

6:30 PM is the 50/50 drawing and immediately following is the 100+ multi-item raffle with all proceeds benefiting “Camp Easter Seal” (Camp Sno Mo) in Gilmanton. Camp Sno Mo provides camping for handicapped/special needs children and young adults.

Adults $10. Kids 6 to 12 $5. and Children 5 and under free. Club Memberships will be available. Club Clothing will be available and orders will be taken.