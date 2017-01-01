Ausbon Sargent Awarded Grant for Deuink Property

Land comprises predominant view north of Route 104

Press release

Governor Maggie Hassan and Senate President Chuck Morse joined together to congratulate LCHIP’s most recent grant recipients on their hard work and successful efforts toward protecting the special places that define New Hampshire. Governor Hassan observed that “The Land and Community Heritage Investment Program is critical to protecting our natural, historical and cultural resources, and I am proud that we restored funding for LCHIP in 2013 and maintained that commitment in our current bipartisan budget. For every dollar invested by LCHIP, we see a significant return on investment through the economic activity generated by those conservation efforts. This year’s grants will support important projects across the state that will preserve our natural beauty and protect our rich history and vibrant culture.”

The Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust is receiving a $153,000. award in support of its efforts toward the Deuink Conservation property in Danbury, provided the project fundraising goal is met. Ausbon Sargent is a small non-profit organization located in New London. It currently protects 139 properties, covering 11,071 acres in its 12-town region and has depended upon grants such as this LCHIP award and both private and public fundraising to achieve its goals. Ausbon Sargent has until June 30, 2018 to compile all documentation and reach its fundraising goal in order for LCHIP to release the grant funds.

The Deuink property represents approximately 450 acres of land comprising the predominant view to the north of Route 104 as you leave the center of Danbury and head towards Bristol. It is located opposite the entrance to the Ragged Mountain access road. In addition to large agricultural fields and a scenic view, the property has extensive frontage on the Smith River and valuable wildlife habitat. Ausbon Sargent Land Protection Specialist, Andy Deegan notes that “what people will value most through the conservation of the Deuink property is the protection of the scenic view forever.”

This Ausbon Sargent project is one of thirty-five projects awarded funding in LCHIP’s fifteenth grant round supporting projects ranging from Northumberland in the North County to Nashua in the south and from Portsmouth in the east to Claremont in the west. The three and a half million dollars awarded by LCHIP are being matched by nearly $20,000,000. in funds from other sources.

Grant decisions are made by the 18-member LCHIP Board of Directors, following a rigorous months-long application and review process. “The LCHIP Board of Directors is always pleased to help with saving New Hampshire’s historic landmarks and landscapes” observed LCHIP Board Chairman Doug Cole of DS Cole Growers in Loudon. He continued: “It is great to see historic buildings rehabilitated to their original glory and contributing to the local economy again. Plus, since we all like to eat, protecting farmland is a good investment.”

Ausbon Sargent has a long way to go to reach its fundraising needs to complete the Deuink project. With the LCHIP funding and the generous help of many supporters of the Ausbon Sargent mission, we can make this happen.