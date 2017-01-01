The Center for the Arts Thanks Performers and Sponsors

Looking forward to 2017 events

By Jean Connolly, Center for the Arts Chair, Lake Sunapee Region

The Center for the Arts wishes to thank the performers who made our First Friday Holiday Concert so wonderful and all the Fine Artists and Craftsmen who participated in our second Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair.

We especially thank KRES music teacher, Nicole Densmore and the KRES student chime choir, the Exit 13 Tuba Quartet led by Aarne Vesiland, and the Sunapee Area Flute Choir. Together they made beautiful music for all those who attended and got us into the Holiday Spirit!

We also wish to thank our “2016 First Friday Sponsors” who supported this last concert of 2016 as well as all of the First Friday Events in 2016:

Appletree Opticians, Better Homes and Gardens/Milestone RE, Sotheby’s: Four Seasons Real Estate, Colonial Pharmacy, Charter Trust Company, MJ Harrington’s, Angeli Real Estate, The Inn at Pleasant Lake, Tucker’s, Old Hampshire Design, Lake Sunapee Bank, and Connolly Law Offices.

We are looking forward to our First Friday events in 2017 and invite the community to join us on First Fridays for something special each month.

All 2017 event information can be found at CenterForTheArtsNH.org.