Andover Institute Sponsors Neighborhood Sustainability Discussion

Meeting on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 PM

Press release

The Andover Institute is co-sponsoring a neighborhood-based sustainability discussion series with the Kearsarge Valley Transition Initiative, designed to encourage folks in the same town to support each other in implementing simple no-cost and low-cost actions that cut household energy use, reduce water and waste, change how we eat and transport ourselves, and strengthen our neighborhoods at the same time. Hopefully, in the process, people will save money, reduce carbon emissions and build community, while also promoting greater well-being, sustainability and resilience (see attached information).

A “Transition Streets” group typically runs for 7 sessions, probably on an every two weeks basis, with group members taking turns hosting meetings, and held on a day of the week that works best for most of the group – we’re thinking perhaps Wednesday evenings but this certainly isn’t set in stone. A no-cost handbook for each participant contains a detailed discussion outline and lots of helpful information, developed by Transition Town, USA.

We hoping to get at least one (and maybe more) discussion groups going in Andover, organized by neighborhoods if we have enough, or just one town-wide group if we don’t.

If this is of interest, please join us at an Information Session on Tuesday, January 24, at 7 PM at the Bachelder Library in East Andover to find out more. Then, depending on participant’s availability, we hope to start the first session sometime during the week of January 30.

You can go to TransitionStreets.Org to view a short video about the program and look at a preview of the Handbook, and review the attached Introduction to Transition Streets letter.

Feel free to invite other community members from Andover and beyond, as we’re hoping to encourage other groups to form in the area as well. The Kearsarge Valley Transition Initiative is able to sponsor free handbooks for qualifying neighborhood groups in the region.

If you can’t come that evening but want to be kept posted, let us know by e-mail or phone to Susan Chase at 735-5135 or AndoverCommunity03216@nullgmail.com.