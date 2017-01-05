Optimistic About the Noise Ordinance

January 5, 2017

Dear Andover Beacon,

Re: Holiday Issue – Noise Ordinance

I read the Committee’s proposed noise ordinance with great anticipation. However, my hopes were dashed when in Section 2: Prohibited Sounds and Exemptions, it’s stated that this applies only between the hours of 10:30 PM and 7 AM.

All the referenced violating noises are irritating any time, wouldn’t it be possible to make the rules apply 24 hours a day?

Also, it was further distressing to see no specific prohibition of a most egregious violation, the operating of vehicles (mostly motorcycles) without proper mufflers.

Many thanks to the three community members who worked to rewrite the ordinance; it’s a difficult and thankless task.

I remain optimistic that a way can be found to strengthen this ordinance along the lines I’ve suggested.

Wishing everyone a peaceful and quiet New Year.

Sincerely,

Ron Charles