Notes from Concord, January 2017

By Mary Anne Broshek and David Karrick

When we were out campaigning this past year, one of the things we heard was how much people liked the “Report from Concord.” Mario Ratzki began this monthly feature to keep area residents informed about what is going on in the New Hampshire Legislature. We will use newspaper articles, newsletters, legislative calendars and radio reports to let you know what is going on with the most controversial legislation so you can make sure your voice is heard. This is a non-partisan column with no opinions.

Since this is a monthly column and bills are scheduled for hearings and votes on a weekly basis- the best way to keep up to date is to go to the Legislative Web site at: gencourt.state.nh.us.

Click on either the House Dashboard or the Senate Dashboard. The items titled Calendars and Journal will tell you what bills are coming up for committee hearings, executive session, and provides various notes from House and Senate leaders. The Calendars and Journals are published each Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Another good Web site that deals with legislation that has an impact on towns and cities is posted by the New Hampshire Municipal Association. They place an emphasis on any legislation that would downshift state costs to municipalities and, in turn, increase property taxes. Go to: nhmunicipal.org and then click on “Legislative Bulletin”.

What’s Happening Now- January 2017

The New Hampshire Budget will be prepared in 2017. There is a large surplus which is estimated to be close to 100 million dollars. Of course there are various opinions on why there is a surplus and how it should be used. Towns and cities are united in asking that the school building funds, which were previously taken away, be restored as a way for locals to lower property taxes.

Bills are flying fast and furious with many bills that were vetoed by Maggie Hassan having already been heard in Committee or up for a hearing in the near future. Also, the bills from last year about the extension of broadband to rural areas were also heard right away- these are of special interest to Danbury and Salisbury. FN = the bill has a fiscal impact. LOB = Legislative Office Building.

SB11 Prohibits collective bargaining agreements that require employees to join or contribute to a labor organization that is representing them in negotiations. This is often referred to as “Right to Work” or Right to Work for Less” legislation. The public hearing was held on January 10 before the Commerce Committee and was voted “Ought to Pass” on the same day with a vote of 3 (Republican) to 2 (Democrat). The full Senate voted to approve this legislation on a 12 vs. 11 vote, with one Republican voting no with the Democrats.

SB 12 Repeals the licensing requirement for carrying a concealed pistol or revolver. The public hearing was on January 10 and it was voted “Ought to Pass” on the same day with a vote of 3 (Republicans) to 2 (Democrats) by the Senate Judiciary committee. This bill will go on the Consent Calendar for the full Senate Session.

SB30 Defines woodland buffer under the Shoreland Protection Act and makes changes to the measurements of woodland buffers and waterfront buffers. Public hearing was held on January 10 before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

HB 191 Authorize Broadband Infrastructure Bonds, Public hearing was held before the Science, Technology, & Energy Committee on January 12.

HB 238 Establishes a committee to study broadband access to the internet, Public hearing before Science, Technology, & Energy held on January 12.

HB155 Establishes funding for full day kindergarten. The public hearing was January 12 before the Education committee.

HB116 Requires an assessment of the Citizens United Court Decision and recommends the Congressional Delegation pass a Constitutional Amendment. The public hearing was held on January 17 before the House Election Law Committee.

HB 16 relative to the responsibility of a municipality to enforce its ordinances – Hearing on January 17 at 1 PM in room 301 of the Legislative Office Building.

HB 203-FN Establishes an independent, non-partisan redistricting commission to handle redistricting in 2020. The public hearing was held January 18 before the Election Law Committee.

HB250 Establishes a commission to study the feasibility of a health care for all program in New Hampshire. The public hearing was held January 18.

CACR 7 A Constitutional Amendment relating to public education that provides that the general court shall have the authority to define standards of accountability, mitigate local disparities in educational opportunity and fiscal capacity, and have full discretion to determine the amount of state funding for education. The public hearing was held on January 18 before the Education Committee.

HB 201 FN Requires background checks for all firearm purchases and closes the gun show loophole and online sale loophole in New Hampshire. The public hearing was January 19 before the Criminal Justice Committee.

HB 415 The Tax Shift Plan. It establishes a 3.95% income tax and at the same time abolishes a number of other taxes and returns money to towns and cities to pay the 35% share of retirement costs for public employees and eliminates the Statewide Education Property tax. The public hearing will be held on January 24 at 2 PM in room 202 LOB.

HB 267 Repeals the Rail Transit Authority that had previously recommended to accept 4 million dollars to study a rail corridor to Concord. Neal Kurk is the prime sponsor. Public hearing is January 25 at 1:30 PM before the Transportation Committee in room 203 of the LOB

HB 214 Removes restrictions on using electronic devices while driving allowing everyone to text again while driving. A public hearing before Transportation Committee is at 10:30 AM on January 25 in room 203 of the LOB.

The January 20 Calendars and Journals were published on January 19.