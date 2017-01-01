Deer Pool Winners
Samantha Stanford takes First Place with her 8 point buck weighing 202 lbs.. She was awarded a Remington 30-06 with attached scope and her name was added to the Bob McDonald Memorial Trophy. Second: Pat Mead, 8 points, 196 lbs., Third: Gerald Hersey, 10 points, 187 lbs., Fourth: A. J. Chadwick, 7 points, 185 lbs., Fifth: Mike Austin, 8 points, 178 lbs., Sixth: Mike Huntoon, 10 points, 173 lbs., Seventh: Steve Barton, 8 points, 170 lbs., Eighth: Kevin Cook, 8 points, 160 lbs., Ninth: Nate Danforth, 6 points, 147.5 lbs., Tenth: Bill Lucier, 9 points, 145 lbs. Average weight: Hunter Morgan, 5 points, 138 lbs. A total of 22 deer were entered in the contest.