Upcoming Events for the Andover Fish and Game Club

Bring the kids and join the fun

By Gordon Ordway, Andover Fish and Game Club

Here are some of the upcoming events for the Andover Fish and Game Club. The Al Chadwick Memorial Fishing Derby is Saturday, February 18, at Keezar Lake in Sutton. Please call 735-5717 for details.

The Willis Nowell Memorial Kids Ice Fishing Derby is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at Eagle Pond in Wilmot. It is all free for the kids and includes food and trophies, etc. Please call 735-5311 for details.