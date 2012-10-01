Andover Service Club Offers Scholarships

Deadline Friday, April 14

Press release

The Andover Service Club is pleased to announce that the application process for the 2017 Scholarship awards has begun. Awards are based on academic performance, character attributes, and community involvement, and not on financial need.

Graduating seniors and adults entering or continuing their education at a college, professional or technical school are eligible to apply. Scholarship applications are available at the Andover Elementary and Middle School, Proctor Academy, Merrimack Valley High School, and the Andover Service Club Thrift Shop located in Andover.

They may also be downloaded at AndoverBeacon.com/ASC-Scholarship. To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must have a close tie to the town of Andover. Details of the residential requirements are available in the application packet.

All applications and supporting material must be postmarked by Friday, April 14, in order for the application to be considered.