Yvette Jean (Lefebvre) Shaw, December 22, 2016

Longtime resident of Andover

Yvette Jean (Lefebvre) Shaw, 89, a resident of Andover for the past 70 years, died, Thursday evening, December 22, 2016 at CVNA Hospice House in Concord following a period of failing health.

Yvette was born in Franklin, August 4, 1927, daughter of Joseph and Aurore (Sylvestre) Lefebvre. After graduating from Franklin High School, she was employed by Atwood Poultry Farm, where she met and married Hale P. Shaw in 1946. Together they built a prospering dairy farm in East Andover that they operated along with their two sons until 2000. In addition to assisting on the dairy farm, Yvette was employed at Sulloway’s Mill and later became a rural mail carrier for the Franklin Post Office, retiring in 1987.

Yvette had 28 healthy years of retirement, allowing her to be actively involved with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom feel greatly blessed from her loving and generous heart. She was always willing and available to assist many of her friends and neighbors, volunteering to take them to shop or to their appointments.

She loved sports, a great fan of the Boston Red Soxs, and New England Patriots, attending the Super Bowl several times in her life. Also, for the love of playing blackjack, Yvette made numerous trips to Las Vegas spanning over 50 years.

Yvette enjoyed game shows, and crossword puzzles, she always had a dictionary nearby, and puzzle books about the house. She was an avid reader; you could always find her with a mystery novel in her hands. Yvette was known for her large vegetable garden, and during the season her family and neighbors benefited from the harvest as well. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Church, now St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin, dedicating her time crocheting doilies to be sold at the annual “Angel Fair” fundraiser.

Yvette was predeceased by her son, Brian H. Shaw who died in 2008, and wife, Shirley, in 2005. She leaves her husband of 70 years, Hale P. Shaw of East Andover; son Emile F. Shaw and his wife Melanie, of East Andover. Grandchildren: James B. Shaw and companion Sarah, of Belmont; Lisa Wyatt and husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, SC; Erin Shaw Dukette and companion Brian of Danbury; Jill Shaw and her husband Jake Hodges of Salisbury; along with seven great grandchildren. Two step-grandchildren; Krystal LaRoche, and Meghan Thibodeau of Franklin. Sister Jane Fredette and husband Ernest of Tilton; brother Leo Lefebvre of Claremont, along with numerous nieces and nephews.