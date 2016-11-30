Gracia Harris Snyder, November 30, 2016

Gracia Harris Snyder, resident of Salisbury, New Hampshire died after a short illness on November 30, 2016 while in the loving care of the good folks at the Peabody Home in Franklin. Gracia was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on July 25, 1928. She was 88 years young.

Gracia, better known as “Pie” to her close friends & family, requested that no memorial service be held for her. However, the kind words and thoughts expressed by her close friends, by those who had worked with her and by those who had known her for many years, spoke volumes regarding how well liked and respected she was in her community here in Merrimack County. So many good folks told of how they enjoyed the moments they spent with her, hearing her stories of her travels, her sassy nature and her dry humor. Pie never minced words and always spoke her mind, but was totally loyal to those whom she cared most about.

Pie is survived by her two sons, Evan Scott Snyder (Auckland, New Zealand) and Jonathan Harris Snyder along with his two children, Cole Jackson Snyder and Eva Remick Snyder (Novato, California). She is, and will always be truly missed by us all.