Andover Real Estate Transactions

November 15, 2016 to January 15, 2017

On November 16, Christopher and Kathryn Jones sold 38 Hall Road to Kenneth and Carol Zilisch for $167,500. Arthur Urie of Lake Farm Realty assisted the seller and Stacey Viandier of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the buyer. The 1,805 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and sits on 4.4 acres.

On November 18, Lake Sunapee Bank sold a 5,332 square-foot building on 0.5 acres at 157 Main Street to Andover Community Space for $141,000.

On November 18, Abigail Alvord sold 39 Hoyt Road to Boisvert Trust for $180,000. Stacey Hoyt of Coldwell Banker RB assisted the seller and Stacey Viandier of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the buyer. The 2,676 square-foot house has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and sits on 70.51 acres.

On November 22, Susan McDonald sold 76 Plains Road to Timothy and Frank Sturtevant for $135,000. Travis Cole of RE/MAX Bayside assisted the seller and the buyer. The 1,512 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sits on 4.74 acres.

On November 30, Daniel Moore sold 32 Keyser Road to Justin Dawalga for $157,500. Stacey Viandier of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the seller and Richard Gazza of BH&G Masiello Tilton assisted the buyer. The 1,154 square-foot house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sits on 3.23 acres.

On November 30, Arthur Makechnie sold 158 Boston Hill Road to Jacob Fournier for $190,000. Stacey Viandier of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the seller and the buyer. The 1,844 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and sits on 2.1 acres.

On December 1, Highland Channel LLC sold 28 Second Street to William and Robin Benincase for $280,000. Stacey Viandier of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the seller and the buyer. The 1,617 square-foot house has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and sits on 0.88 acres.

On December 2, the Heath Estate sold 5.2 acres at 128 Dyers Crossing Road to Jacobson Family Trust for $200,000.

On December 14, Stephen and Meghan Barton sold 13 Princess Drive to Jacob and Shawna Otis for $157,000. The 1,243 square-foot house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sits on 1.0 acre.

On December 16, Jacob Johnson sold 174 Maple Street to Stephen and Meghan Barton for $255,000. The 2,599 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and sits on 14.72 acres.

On December 21, FSTX Land LLC sold 331 Flaghole Road to Douglas Woodhams for $65,000. Stacey Viandier of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles assisted the seller and the buyer. The 1,244 square-foot house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sits on 7.28 acres.

On December 23, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank sold 246 Boston Hill Road to Jeffrey and Susan Calley for $60,375. Michele Engel of BHHS Verani Belmont assisted the seller and Amber Costa of BHHS Verani Belmont assisted the buyer. The 1,152 square-foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sits on 0.5 acres.

On January 9, Patrick and Gail Mead sold 2.54 acres on Boston Hill Road to Jeffrey Woodward for $45,000.

On January 10, Leonard Caron sold 11 Blockhouse Lane to Brian and Amanda Darling for $90,000. Chuck Braxton of Roche Realty Group assisted the seller and the buyer. The 960 square-foot house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sits on 0.3 acres.

Andover Inventory

There are currently nine residential properties on the market, plus six residential properties under contract for sale.

There are currently seven land parcels on the market, and none under contract for sale.

There are currently two commercial or multi-family properties on the market, and none under contract for sale.

Data from NNEREN.com/sold-properties and MerrimackCountyDeedsNH.com for 11/16/2016 through 1/15/2017.