COA Chapin Senior Center, March 2017

Programs and Activities

Press Release

Tom & Tom’s Men’s Discussion Group

Mondays at 8:45 AM

We want to hear your stories and we’ll share a few of our own.

Come visit over an endless cup of coffee!

This is a walk-in program.

French Discussion Group

First and Third Mondays at 4:15 PM

Join this casual, friendly group to practice your language skills and have fun.

Participants at all skill levels are welcome!

This is a walk-in program.

Chair Exercises

Mondays and Fridays at 10:15 AM

This low impact exercise program is perfect for those looking for an

easy, effective exercise routine.

This is a walk-in program.

Walking at Proctor Academy Gym

Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 AM

Walk in the Farrell Field House year round.

Please call COA at 526-6368 for more information.

This is a walk-in program.

Memoir Writing Group

Tuesdays at 10 AM

This is a walk-in program.

Walk-In Painting Group

Tuesdays at 1 PM

Bring your current painting project to work on. This is an informal group and

we’d love to have you join us.

This is a walk-in program.

Friends Program Bone Builders Exercise Classes

Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 AM

This senior exercise program helps strengthen bone, build muscle and improve balance.

You can exercise while seated or standing using small hand weights.

Classes are held in the Newbury Heights Community Room, 52 Newbury Heights Road, Newbury.

This is a walk-in program.

Needlework Craft Group

Wednesdays from 1 to 3 PM

Love to cross stitch, do needlework, quilt, knit or crochet?

We do, too! We'd love to chat, laugh, and get to know the folks who enjoy the same hobbies we enjoy. Please join us!

This is a walk-in program.

Tai Chi

Wednesdays at 2:30 PM

Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, New London

This is a walk-in program

Women’s Discussion Group

Fridays 9 AM

Get to know your neighbors over a casual cup of coffee.

Join friends to visit, chat and share!

This is a walk-in program.

Bingo!

Fridays 2 PM

Ten games for $5. Ten bingo sheets with 6 cards on each sheet.

Participants must be 55 years old and older.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.

Bridge

Duplicate Bridge – Mondays at 12:45 PM and Wednesdays at 9:15 AM

Contract Bridge – Thursdays at 9:30 AM

This is a walk-in program.

Games!

Poker – Tuesdays at 2 PM

Hand and Foot Card Game– Wednesdays at 1 PM

Dominoes – Thursdays at 4 PM

Mahjong – Fridays at 12:30 PM

VNA Foot Care Clinic at COA

Friday, March 3 & Friday, March 10 9:30 AM to 1 PM

$25 (doctor’s order required for diabetics)

Please call COA at 526-6368 to schedule an appointment.

Computer Class with Laura Thompson

Saturday, March 4 9 AM to 11 AM

(1/2 hour appointments beginning at 9 AM)

Are you looking for answers to questions about basic computer and iPad skills?

Sign up for a one-on-one half hour session by calling 526-6368.

Meditation Class

Saturday, March 4 10 AM

Meditation is a process of transforming the mind. It enhances clarity, concentration, relaxation and positive mind states while alleviating stress, anxiety, depression and other medical conditions. This is done by focusing the mind, staying present and being aware of thoughts. We will be sitting in chairs and will be doing some silent/guided meditation sessions along with contemplations. No prior meditation experience is necessary. These on-going classes will guided by Ilene Venizelos. For questions or to register, please call COA at 526-6368.

Computer Tutoring with Nick Ourusoff

Monday, March 6 9 AM to 11 AM

Tuesday, March 7 2 PM to 4 PM

Wednesday, March 8 9 AM to 11 AM

Thursday, March 9 2 PM to 4 PM

Nick will be available for ½ hour one-on-one tutoring sessions for the beginning computer user to the knowledgeable user who needs collaboration or advice.

Learn to use your laptop, tablet or android device for a variety of tasks.

Receive help with spreadsheets, e-mail or designing a Web site.

Nick has an extensive background in computers from teaching to programming.

Please bring your laptop, tablet or android device with you.

Please call COA at 526-6368 for an appointment.

Blood Pressure Clinic

Monday, March 6 9:30 AM

This is a walk-in program.

Chair Massage

Monday, March 6 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

No fee for this program!

Chair massage has been shown to boost endorphins, loosen muscles, enhance blood circulation,

improve balance and flexibility, reduce pain and encourage overall well-being.

Sign up for a free 20 minute chair massage! 526-6368

Parkinson's Support Group

Tuesday, March 7 1 PM

You are invited to join this lively, welcoming and supportive group!

This is a walk-in program.

Lunch is on the House at Abbott Library

Thursday, March 9 at noon

COA brings you “Lunch is on the House” at the Abbott Library in Sunapee.

Join us for a hearty meal and good company as you enjoy this beautiful library.

This is a great chance to meet up with old friends or to get to know others who call Sunapee home.

Looking forward to seeing you there! Lunch will be held at the Abbott Library, 11 Soonipi Circle, Sunapee.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to sign up.

Long-Term Care Planning

Friday, March 10 10:30 AM

Learn more about your options for long-term care with Wayne Blanchard from ServiceLink.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to sign up for this program.

A New Hampshire Humanities Presentation

12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State

Presented by Robert Goodby,

Associate Professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 1:30 PM

The native Abenaki people played a central role in the history of the Monadnock region, defending it against English settlement and forcing the abandonment of Keene and other Monadnock area towns during the French and Indian Wars. Despite this, little is known about the Abenaki, and conventional histories often depict the first Europeans entering an untamed, uninhabited wilderness, rather than the homeland of people who had been there for hundreds of generations.

Please call COA at 536-6368 to register for this presentation.

Morning Book Group

Tuesday, March 14 9:30 AM

The Portable Veblen by Elizabeth McKenzie

This is a walk-in program.

Humanist Discussion Group

Thursday, March 16 1:30 PM

This is a walk-in program.

Movie & Pizza Night

Friday, March 17 5 PM

Miracles from Heaven

Anna Beam lives with a rare, incurable disorder that leaves her unable to digest food. Despite the dire diagnosis, devoted mom Christy (Jennifer Garner) relentlessly searches for a way to save her beloved daughter. Everything changes in an instant when Anna tells an amazing story of a visit to heaven after surviving a headlong tumble into a tree. Her family and doctors become even more baffled when the young girl begins to show signs of recovering from her fatal condition.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to sign up.