New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles Implements New License System

All DMV locations will be closed February 20 – 21

Press Release

The New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce the implementation of a new driver licensing computer system later this month that offers improved reliability and enhanced functionality over the current outdated system.

To minimize service interruptions, the DMV will conduct the transition to the new system over President’s Day weekend.

“Our staff is well trained and has made every effort to ensure services will not be interrupted more than necessary during the implementation of the new system,” DMV Director Elizabeth Bielecki said. “We encourage our customers to complete their DMV business ahead of the President’s Day weekend when possible, in order to avoid longer than usual wait times.”

On Friday, February 17, municipal clerks will not be able to process the state portion of registrations. Customers seeking a registration on Friday, February 17, will be issued a 30-day temporary registration and can return at a later date to complete the transaction. In addition, all DMV locations will be closed on President’s Day, February 20, and Tuesday, February 21. All DMV offices will return to normal operating hours and municipalities will be able to complete full registrations starting Wednesday, February 22.

Online services, including Online Driver License Renewal and Online Ticket Pay, will not be available from Wednesday, February 15, through Wednesday, February 22. Tickets may be paid by phone during normal business hours except for President’s Day, February 20, and Tuesday, February 21, by calling 1-800-272-0036.

Most DMV transactions, including driver license and registration renewals, can be completed in advance of their expiration dates.

Answers to frequently asked questions and forms that can be completed in advance to save time during your visit to the DMV are available at the DMV Web site at nh.gov/dmv.