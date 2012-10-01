Activities at The Fells

Press release

Keeping Track of Wildlife at The Fells

Thursday, March 16, 7 to 8:30 PM

Sue Morse, the founder of Keeping Track®, is highly regarded as an expert in natural history and one of the top wildlife trackers in North America. Join Sue for an evening presentation about wildlife and their reliance on mast as a critical source of food. The following morning, Sue will lead a moderate 3-hour hike to teach us how to recognize and interpret wildlife signs. Presentation only: members; $10, nonmembers $15. Hike only: members $20, nonmembers $25. Combined presentation and hike: members $25; nonmembers $35. Advance registration required. The Fells Historic Estate and Gardens Gatehouse, 456 Route 103A, Newbury. To register, call 603-763-4789 x 3. thefells.org

Group Hike: Tracking Wildlife and Mast at The Fells

Friday, March 17, 9 AM to Noon

Join Sue Morse from Keeping Track for a group hike at The Fells. Sue will identify wildlife tracks and other signs, explaining in detail how the signs came into being and the wealth of detail they reveal about the animals that leave them. Hike only: members $20, nonmembers $25. Combined presentation and hike: members $25; nonmembers $35. Advance registration required. The Fells Historic Estate and Gardens, 456 Route 103A, Newbury. To register, call 603-763-4789 x 3. thefells.org

Out and About at The Fells: Sweet Winter and Signs of Spring

Tuesday, March 28, 10 AM to 11 AM

Days are growing longer and the March breezes may surprise us with snowdrifts or mud puddles! During the month of March we will follow spring’s amazing awakening and progress. Join Lake Sunapee Protective Association’s education staff in this program for preschool age children and their caregivers. Children will love the hands on learning and sensory experiences; guided exploration; creative play; and art and music. Free. Meets at The Fells Gatehouse, 456 Route 103A, Newbury. .thefells.org. Co-sponsored by The Fells and Lake Sunapee Protective Association.

Vegetable Gardening 101

Saturday, April 8, 9:30 AM to Noon

Need the basics for planning your vegetable garden? Master Gardener Linda West guides you through the process with essential tips on how to establish a garden, what to plant, what critters to expect, and unique ways to grow some of your favorite veggies. Open to all, requested donation $10. Advance registration required. Sponsored by the Sullivan County Master Gardeners in conjunction with the UNH Extension Service for community education. The Fells Historic Estate and Gardens Gatehouse, 456 Route 103A, Newbury. To register, call 603-763-4789 x 3. thefells.org

Out and About at The Fells: Pools of Mud and Magic

Tuesday, April 18, 10 AM to 11 AM

Come explore magical spring ponds full of new life! Peeping frogs, squirming salamanders and emerging turtles will be the stars of our April activities. Join Lake Sunapee Protective Association’s education staff in this program for preschool age children and their caregivers. Children will love the hands on learning and sensory experiences; guided exploration; creative play; and art and music. Free. Meets at The Fells Gatehouse, 456 Route 103A, Newbury. .thefells.org. Co-sponsored by The Fells and Lake Sunapee Protective Association.

Vernal Pool Adventure Walk for Families

Saturday, April 22, 1PM to 2:30 PM

Celebrate Earth Day at The Fells! Bring the whole family for a learning experience at one of The Fells vernal pools and discover who lives there and why these temporary habitats are so important. Led by Lake Sunapee Protective Association Education Director Kathleen Stowell. Fells and LSPA members free, nonmembers $5 per family. Meets at The Fells Gatehouse, 456 Route 103A, Newbury. .thef ells.org. Co-sponsored by The Fells and Lake Sunapee Protective Association.