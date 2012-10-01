Center for the Arts & Summer Music Associates Present A Taste of Summer in March

Friday, March 2, from 5 to 7 PM

Press release

Enjoy a sampling of the Summer Music Associates 2017 Concert Series with the trumpet duo of Dana Russian and Dana Oakes, on Friday, March 2, from 5 to 7 PM, at the First Baptist Church in New London. A reception will follow the performance. Co-sponsored by the Center for the Arts (CFA) and the Summer Music Association and part of the CFA’s First Friday community events that are free and open to the public. You can hear the complete Beacon Brass Quintet on Thursday, July 13.

Dana Russian has been performing in Boston since 1979. He is the principal trumpeter of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and Boston Classical Orchestra. He also performs with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Boston Lyric Opera Orchestra, Boston Ballet Orchestra, the Portland Symphony, and Rhode Island Philharmonic. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Colby College in Maine, Dana is instructor of trumpet at Brandeis University, Wellesley College, and Tufts University, and has a teaching studio at home.

Dana Oakes is a member of the Boston Ballet Orchestra, the Boston Philharmonic, and the Portland Symphony. He has performed with the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, Rhode Island Philharmonic, New Hampshire Symphony, and other regional orchestras. Dana is active in contemporary music performance with Musica Viva and Boston Modern Orchestra project, and has recorded for PBS and A&E as a soloist and ensemble player. A graduate of New England Conservatory, he is currently on the faculty at MIT, Boston Conservatory, and the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

The Center for The Arts is a volunteer organization that hosts a series of free arts programs on the first Friday of each month in the Lake Sunapee Region. Working with business partners in the community, CFA strives to showcase local and regional talent for the benefit of the artists, performers, residents, and visitors to this beautiful region.

If you would like to learn more about the Center for The Arts and the scholarship program or to volunteer, perform, or sponsor a program, please contact us at 603-526-4444. CenterForTheArtsNH.org