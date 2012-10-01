New Theatre Camp Comes to Andover

Camp will be held at AE/MS from July 10 to 14

Press Release

Does your child like to sing, dance, or act? Does he or she have a gift for creativity? A brand new theatre day camp is making its way to the Lakes Region for the summer of 2017. The camp is being offered by One Light Theatre Co., a Bristol-based professional/community organization that is quickly making its name known throughout New Hampshire. Activities will run 8 AM to 4 PM daily at Andover Elementary/Middle School the week of July 10-14. The week will culminate in a full-scale musical production to be performed at Tilton Prep School on Friday.

“The camp will serve two purposes,” says David Sheehy of Northfield, head of One Light's summer camp program as well as one of two Executive Directors of the Company. “We plan to give our campers a fun experience through theatre games, music, and team-building activities, but we also want to help them discover and refine their theatrical talents. They're going to have a blast.” Although the production itself has yet to be announced, Sheehy is promising children and parents will love it.

One Light is proud to hire a highly qualified team to run the week's events. Professional actors and technicians will be hired from around New Hampshire to lead workshops, perform, and give campers an experience they will remember forever.

Raelyn Cottrell of Gilmanton will be directing the week's main stage production. “I am looking forward to working with this great team of professionals to inspire creativity of our youth. I love working with children and am excited to see each youth performer grow throughout the week.”

Although the camp is new, both Sheehy and Cottrell have plenty of experience working in a camp setting. “I worked at a summer camp through college and was a huge part of its inner workings. I'm excited to take what I learned and implement it on a theatrical level,” says Sheehy.

One Light Theatre Company is a non-profit dedicated to providing both cutting edge and family style theatre to central New Hampshire. For more information, visit onelighttheatre.org or contact David Sheehy at dsheehy@nullonelighttheatre.org.