Registration Open for Lacrosse Teams

Season begins in late March

Press release

Merrimack Valley Blue Storm Sports is now open for registration for the Spring 2017 Boys and Girls Lacrosse teams.

Go to bluestormsports.com. The Early Bird deadline to sign up is February 25 so please don’t delay.

Our youth lacrosse programs will have boys and girls lacrosse teams as follows: 1st/2nd Grade Team; 3rd/4th Grade Team; 5th/6th Grade Team; 7th/8th Grade Team.

The season begins in late March and concludes in mid-June. Practices are generally two times per week and games are played on the weekends.

Games are usually on Sunday and scheduled through the New Hampshire Youth Lacrosse Association ( nhyla.org). Merrimack Valley Blue Storm lacrosse teams are US Lacrosse ‘certified’ and partner with Positive Coaching Alliance to ensure our sports focus on sportsmanship, learning life lessons, and having fun!

Go to positivecoach.org for more information. Please reach out to kbstearns@nullicloud.com with any questions.