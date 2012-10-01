Franklin Outing Club Hosts the Winter Carnival

Activities will be on Saturday, March 4

Press release

The East’s First Annual Dual Snow Kayak Race will be held on Saturday, March 4, at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Ski Area (VMRSA) at 361 Flaghole Road in Franklin. The day-long festivities begin at 10 AM and run until 10 PM

Activities include the active participation in the sport of downhill kayaking, optional dual racing, or just enjoying the event as a spectator. Day and evening-long entertainment will feature race events and prizes, live music, silent auction, raffles, kayak vendors, concession sales in the VMRSA Lodge, and more.

“The Franklin Outing Club Winter Carnival is excited to be adding such a unique sporting event to celebrate its 55th Winter Carnival,” said Kathy Fuller, Franklin Outing Club board member. “We enjoy attracting new families to the Veterans Memorial Recreation Ski Area and this first annual event is the perfect way to see many new smiling faces adorning the mountain.”

“Those involved with the creation of Trestle View Park understood the interaction between whitewater kayakers and the City of Franklin,” added Marty Parichand of the Mill City Park at Franklin Falls. “This Winter Kayaking Event is the next step in that relationship. The event will be a fun and music-filled afternoon for all to enjoy with the benefits supporting the Franklin Outing Club and Mill City Park. This kayak sledding experience is the only one of its kind on the East Coast, which will surely have people of all ages attracted to Franklin’s Veteran Memorial Recreational Ski Area.”

Admission prices are: $5 general entrance fee, $20 for admission and snow kayaking from 11 AM to 3 PM (before the official races begin), and $25 to enter dual races (starting at 3 PM). For insurance purposes, kayakers under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times and all kayakers will wear helmets and sign a release of liability agreement.

The event proceeds will benefit the Franklin Outing Club and the Mill City Park at Franklin Falls both non-profit organizations. To become an event sponsor, e-mail TimothyMorrill13@nullgmail.com.

Established in 1960, Veteran's Memorial Recreation Ski Area is a volunteer recreation area run by the Franklin Outing Club. The VMRSA has been holding Winter Carnival events to celebrate this community resource and serve as a fundraiser since a year after the Area’s opening. Recently, the VMRSA has expanded its year-round recreational opportunities to include such activities as affordable skiing for families, free skating, free snowmobile and cross-country skiing trail,; disc golf, hiking, biking and walking trails, and more. You can learn more about the Veterans Memorial Recreation Ski Area by visiting veter ansskiarea.com or facebook.com/veteransskiarea, or by calling Ellen Coulter at 934-0148.

Established in 2016, Mill City Park at Franklin Falls is a non-profit adventure park with plans to create a whitewater park, mountain bike pump track, community garden, historic mill ruin trail, and event space. Mill City Parks’ purpose is to create an iconic outdoor community park through environmental restoration, historic preservation, community sustainability and economic development initiatives. Mill City Park will consist of New England’s first whitewater park and mountain bike pump track free for people to use and able to host national and international amateur sports competitions. The Park will also include a community garden and historical mill ruin trail providing learning and charitable food opportunities for the region. Learn more about the Mill City Park at Franklin Falls at millcitypark.com, by calling Marty Parichand at 931-4775, or by visiting .facebook.com/millcitypark.