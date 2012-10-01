Merrimack County Nursing Home Needs Volunteers

Press release

The Merrimack County Nursing Home is looking for volunteers to help manage the on-site gift shop.

As a gift shop attendant you will provide a warm, friendly, and positive shopping experience for residents and visitors. Attendants are responsible for conducting sales, making change, and bagging items. You must be able to interact well with residents, be outgoing, and count and handle money.

Days and hours are flexible. For more information contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Lynne Joyce, at 796-3242.