Fish & Game Club Host Kid’s Ice Fishing Derby

Saturday, March 4 on Eagle Pond

By Amanda Gross, AF&G Club Volunteer

Winter is in full swing, and that means it’s time to bring out the family and go ice fishing with the Andover Fish & Game Club (AF&G).

The Thirty-Third Annual Willis Nowell Memorial Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, March 4 on Eagle Pond in Wilmot (off of Route 4). In the case of bad weather, the Derby will be moved to March 5. The Derby runs from 9:30 AM to 12 PM, with registration beginning at 9 AM. Kids 15 years old and under may participate.

Tackle and bait will be provided, and there will be plenty of free food and drink for everyone. Lucky prizes, participation ribbons, and trophies will be awarded. Come join us for a fun time on the ice. Call 735-5311 with any questions.

Thank you to everyone who has attended our fundraising events, which makes it possible for the AF&G to sponsor fun, family-friendly experiences like these Derbies. An important mission of the AF&G is to educate the public, particularly children, about the outdoors, wildlife, and outdoor sports such as hunting and fishing. We always appreciate your support. Thank you, as well, to Club members and their families, and to supporters of the AF&G, who donate time, money, and supplies to our events.