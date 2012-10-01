Andover Community Association Hosts Potluck

Saturday, February 18

Press release

Join us for supper, socializing, and sharing your thoughts and ideas. All are welcome – bring a dish to share and join other Andover residents, ACA volunteers, and participants to get to know each other, to celebrate the accomplishments of the last two years, and to brainstorm new ideas for programs or services that would be fun or helpful to the Andover community. The potluck will be held at the Highland Lake Grange Hall in East Andover on Saturday, February 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

The ACA encourages anyone with an idea to work with the ACA board of directors to turn it into a reality. Please join us at the Potluck or contact the ACA at AndoverCommunity03216@nullgmail.com with your thoughts or questions.

What's the ACA done so far?

The Andover Community Coffeehouse: A venue for folk music and other kinds of open mic performances on the third Friday of each month at 7 PM at the Grange Hall. Often standing-room-only and voted “Best of New Hampshire Open Mic Night” by New Hampshire Magazine in 2016.

The Andover Institute: Events have included local hikes, geocaching, visiting a local micro-brewery, presentations on family genealogy, raptor rehabilitation, the history of Mt. Kearsarge and the state of the local real estate market, workshops on making bread, pruning fruit trees and pressing cider, and a monthly book discussion co-sponsored with the library.

Community Communications: Published and delivered to all Andover residents the 2016 Andover Business & Resource Directory, and has just launched a “Welcome to Andover” project, aimed at greeting and providing useful information to newcomers in town.

Your ideas here: Bring 'em to the potluck!