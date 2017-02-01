Andover Middle School Enjoys a Successful Season

By Andover Athletic Department

The AE/MS basketball teams completed their 2016-2017 season with a great deal of excitement and fun.

The girls’ team was coached by Mr. Levi Southworth. Mr. Southworth was new to the Andover coaching staff this year. The practices consisted of developing great team play for game day. Coach Southworth feels each member on the team contributed to the success this season that resulted in great basketball and fun. With great sportsmanship and hustle, the girl’s team had an enjoyable season to watch.

The boys’ coach, Mr. Michael Pritchard, returned for his second year with the program. With his continued efforts based on skill development the boys had a great season. Mr. Pritchard noticed the improvement in the defense and solid offense that pushed them forward to show growth in their abilities on the court. He was very impressed with the work ethic in practice to improve their basketball skills.

Both teams worked hard and improved their skill level with each game. The season was full of some very exciting games.

The players want to thank all the amazing fans for all of their support during the season.

The Andover Basketball Coaches would like to thank the fabulous parents for all their help in making this another great season for the students.