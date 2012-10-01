A Representative Letter, February 2017

State Legislative Updates

By Natalie Wells, State Representative

Anne Copp, Merrimack 1: Andover, Danbury, Salisbury

Natalie Wells, Merrimack 25: Andover, Danbury, Salisbury, Warner & Webster

On February 9, 2017, Governor Sununu presented the state’s budget address. He states it will be “a true balanced budget without an income or sales tax, and without increasing fees or other taxes of any kind”. He addressed that he would be transparent and we won’t kick the can down the road. “We take care of our fiscal house today”. Restoring the New Hampshire Advantage, he stated the New Hampshire workforce is a critical issue, and he wants to unleash our potential and opportunities for workers. Approximately $500 million dollars was cut from state agency budget requests without any layoffs, and targets resources to where they are needed most. He wants an Advocate in his department to represent small business owners during the design and discussion of any new rules, regulations and policies. The Governor spoke about school choice for families, supporting Charter public schools, as well as communities who wish to have full-day kindergarten. Health and well-being for New Hampshire citizens: the budget increases funding for the developmentally disabled by $57 million, the largest increase in recent history. He stated the state will move ahead making long-term care part of managed care. The opioid crisis, being the most critical public health and safety issue in New Hampshire, Governor Sununu stated, “this budget establishes within the Office of Substance Abuse a specialist to work with the state’s Drug Czar to coordinate policy focused on treatment, recovery and prevention for individuals battling addiction back into the community”.

Some very important Bills have already been taken up and voted upon by the House. The first being Constitutional Carry as it had already passed the Senate. The House voted on February 9 with the results being 200 yay and 97 nay.

Wednesday, February 15 Right to Work Bill. This bill, however, did not pass as many of you may already know. That vote was 20 to 177.

Education: The Business Education Tax Credit to apply these funds for education scholarship programs has passed. This will keep the door for school choice open to parents.

On Wednesday, February 15, the Executive Council voted for Frank Edelblut as the State’s Commissioner of Education.

All bills may be viewed at nhgencourt.state.nh.us. If you have any questions, concerns, or opinions, you may reach Anne: anne.copp@nullleg.state.nh.us or Natalie: Natalie.Wells@nullleg.state.nh.us .