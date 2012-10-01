Fifty Years Ago in Andover: March 1967

More good old news and “Gossip’’ from the Journal Transcripts covering: Andover, East Andover, West Andover, Cilleyville, and Potter Place. Transcribed by Virginia Edwards.

ANDOVER: March 2, 1967

JOKES, RIDDLES, or POEMS

Winds of March, we welcome you,

There is much work for you to do,

Work and play and blow all day,

Blow these winter cold days away.

The Andover Service Club will hold their meeting at the home of Mrs. Dorothea Stibits instead of the Mollie Bachelder Library on Wednesday, March 8, at 2 PM. The program will be on “Music in New England’’. Hostesses are Kay Hamp and Kay Buswell.

Due to sickness and bad weather, the Self Help training course has not been able to meet as yet but it hoped that the weather will be good so the courses can start on Thursday, March 2, at Proctor Chapel. Everyone is welcome to attend these classes.

Clarence Keyser Jr., John Jurta Jr., and Fred Keyser have filed for Road Agents. Victor E. Phelps has filed for town treasurer. Town meeting day is Tuesday, March 14.

Andover Citizens Fire Department meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 2 in the fire station.

Blackwater Grange meets on Thursday, March 9 at 8 PM in Grange Hall.

Mrs. Nancy Hoyt was rushed to New London Hospital on Thursday , February 23. She returned home on Saturday and will have to rest at home. Mrs. Hoyt is the owner of White Maples Nursing Home. Get well soon.

JOKES, RIDDLES, or POEMS

Can February March? No, but April May.

March winds blow with happy news, Spring is coming.

Dennis Stevens received the MVP Basketball trophy for the most valuable player. Dennis was a very happy fellow. Congratulations to you Dennis, good job!!

The annual blue and gold potluck supper postponed from Thursday night due to the snow storm was held on Friday evening, February 24, at 6:30 PM with a good crowd at Proctor Chapel. The tables were decorated in blue and gold by Den mothers, with a Cub Scout cake which was the center of attraction.

EAST ANDOVER: March 2, 1967

Leo Guptill is a patient at Franklin Hospital, we all wish him a speedy recovery.

Executive Board of the Andover Congregational Church meets on Monday, March 6 at 7:30 PM.

Ann Ireland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ireland was the winner of the Spelling bee in Andover Elementary School. Rhonai Kimball came in second.

The Church school children enjoyed a film on One Hour of Sharing in the Library on Sunday. Envelopes were given to all present to be brought back this Sunday. Envelopes were also given out at church to be returned on Sunday. Sunday is One Great Hour of Sharing. Anyone who was not at church on Sunday may get their envelopes next Sunday or by calling Mrs. Gerald Walker.

Rev. and Mrs. Donald Rankins of New York was in town as a candidate for Andover Congregational and Salisbury churches. They viewed the parsonage and churches then had supper with Mrs. Francis Tucker, then came to the library in the evening where they were greeted by many.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David L. Osborne (Louise Frost) formerly of town and now living in Pittsfield, a son Andrew Kelley weighing 9 lbs. and 14 oz., on Thursday, February 23. Congratulations go to the family.

Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Currier and family of Hampstead spent the week with her folks, Mr. and Mrs. Alan Thompson.

Airman 1st Class Bonnie Bigelow of Homestead, Florida and his fiancee, Miss Sheri Rose of Miami, Florida spent Monday, February 20 and Tuesday with his sister and family, Mr. and Mrs. Bryant Adams. After Ronnie’s furlough he will be on his way to Vietnam. God Bless and be safe.

We sure had one of those bad Northeasters on Thursday, February 23, with high winds, many roads were blocked. Nine to 10 inches of snow fell here.

Tom Guptill of Tucson, Arizona is home for a while. He is helping his father while he is in hospital.

Miss Nancy Heden was second runner-up- and Lillian Jurta came in fourth for the 1967 winter carnival queen at the Carnival Ball held in Franklin on Saturday.

East Andover Volunteer Fire Department meets at the fire station on Wednesday, March 8.

An all-day sewing meeting of the Ladies Aid will be held at the home of Mrs. Florence Thompson on Thursday, March 9 10 to 3 PM. Each person is to bring a sandwich. Anyone may come to these meetings.

Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Dodge and Mr. and Mrs. Bryant Adams and family attended the Ice Follies in Boston, Ma.

Beverly Miller left the first part of February for Camp LeJeune, North Carolina to visit with Mrs. Paul McCranie, Bonnie Heath of Franklin who lives there. Bonnie expects to return home with Beverly in the near future.

GOOD OLD DAYS PRICES

Veal cutlets .69©lb. 10 lbs potatoes .39©

Haddock .49©lb. Sirloin steak .69©lb.

1 lb. Maxwell coffee $.59 1 lb. bacon .69©

Men’s flannel shirts$2.39 Ladies cardigans $1.50

Ladies corduroy slacks $$1.25

CHUCKLES n’ CHORTLES

It was a dreadfully dull day at police headquarters, the dullest day of a dull week. ‘‘What a dull life,’’ grumbled one officer. “‘No crashes, no riots, not even a stolen car. If this keeps up they’ll be trimming the police department.’’

‘‘Don’t worry son,’’ said the Chief, “‘It’ll get better, I still have trust in mother nature.’’

What did the tin man say when he got run over by a steamroller? ‘‘‘Curses! Foil again!’’’

ANDOVER: March 16, 1967

John W. Whitcomb was elected as clerk and tax collector. Four men sought the office of Selectman, the three year term with Michael Ottati winning. He received 172 votes. Samuel B. Currier received 128. Roger W. Henderson, 109 and Chester C. Shampney 30.

Victor E. Phelps was returned as Treasurer. Three men sought the job of road agent with John Jurte Jr. winning. He received 273 votes while Clarence Keyser had 161 and Perley B. Henderson Sr., 11. Library Trustees elected included Ann. W. Clark, 317 and James A. Grosvenor, 253.

Ralph Chaffee received 371 votes for the office of Trustee of Trust Funds. Named to the budget committee were Timothy Frost, 349 and H. George Taintor, 195.

JOKES, RIDDLES, or POEMS

Old man winter wind is pushing against the trees,

He’ll take off your hat without asking ‘‘please’’,

He rattles the windows and puffs at a cloud,

Then scoots down the chimney and laughs aloud.

What do you get when you cross poison ivy with a four leaf clover? ‘‘‘‘ A rash of good luck. ‘‘‘‘

What do call an Irishman who keeps bouncing off walls?

‘‘‘‘ Rick O’ Shea ‘‘‘‘

Did you hear about the leprechaun that works at the diner?

‘‘‘‘ He is a short order cook ‘‘‘‘

Why was the Irish river so rich?

‘‘‘‘ Because it had two banks ‘‘‘‘

EAST ANDOVER: March 16, 1967

Kermit Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Miller of Flaghole Road, has returned home from the Franklin Hospital. Get well soon, Kermit.

Edna and Harold Walker of Somerville, MA. spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Walker.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph LaMontagne of Rochester, New Hampshire spent Sunday with their daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Sheldon.

Mrs. Frank Haley has been caring for her daughter, Mrs. Gertrude Sargent, who is recuperating from surgery. We all wish Gertrude a speedy recovery.

Mrs. Edith Leonard and girls of Montpelier, Vt., spent the weekend with her folks, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Young.

A work day sewing was held at the home of Mrs. Florence Thompson on March 9, with 15 ladies present. Aprons, cancer dressings, and baby layettes were made. After lunch a movie which was postponed due to bad weather was shown at this time. The movie was ‘‘My sister Hilwa’’. Mr. Thompson showed slides on their trip to California, which were all enjoyed.

Thank you notes were read from the James Stafford family, Idella Farnum and Grace Guptill. It was announced that the next Ladies Aid evening meeting would be held on March 24 at church. The next sewing meeting will be held at the home of Mrs. John Forsberg on April 13.

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day

What do you call a Leprechaun’s vacation home?

A lepre- condo.

What does a Leprechaun call a tall happy man wearing green?

The Jolly Green Giant.

GOOD OLD DAY PRICES

Card table $3.99 Oleo margarine 5 lbs .89©

Nurses uniforms $6.99 Wishbone 8oz. .35©

2 Men’s suits $56.25 Bread 6/$1.00

ANDOVER: MARCH 23,1967

March is an in between month,

When wintry winds are high,

But milder days remind us all,

Spring is coming by and by.

Andover Service Club held a work meeting in East Andover Library on Wednesday, March 15 with 11 members present. Mrs. Eliza Buzzell furnished desserts. Aprons were made at the meeting for their Christmas sale.

Eleanor Morrill recently visited with the Everett Heaths in Center Harbor.

Congratulations go to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Feuerstein of Franklin of a son born recently at Franklin Hospital. Mr. Feuerstein is the principal at Andover Elementary School.

Mr. and Mrs. Edward Smith and two daughters, Karen and Kimberly of Ogunquit, Maine, spent last week with Mr. and Mrs. Don Buswell.

A monthly meeting of the Andover P.T.O. was held at the Andover Elementary School at 8 PM, on Monday, March 20 with the President, Mrs. James Lafiosca presiding. After the meeting a gift was given to Principle, Martin Feuerstein for their new son Abra from the faculty, staff and P.T.O.

Blackwater Grange will hold its meeting this evening, Thursday, at 8 PM.

Andover Lions Club meets at Potter Place Inn on Monday, March 27.

EASTER JOKES, RIDDLES and POEMS

Easter brings the best surprises,

Baby chicks and buds in bloom,

And spring sunshine,

That fills your rooms,

EAST ANDOVER: March2 23, 1967

John Whedon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Whedon and a 1966 graduate of Franklin High School is on the dean’s list for the first semester at New England College of Accounting and Commerce in Manchester.

Miss Lillian Jurta is employed in Washington, D.C. We are very proud to have three East Andover girls working there. Lillian’s sister Patricia Jurta, and Sharon Jewett.

The Ladies Aid will be held on March 30 at 8 PM at the Library. The dedication of Friendly Service will be in charge of Mrs. Faith Downs. A baby layette was made for the Friendly Service quota.

Sorry to hear Mrs. Violet Grant is in the Rhode Island Hospital, in Providence, R.I., room 1012. We all wish her a speedy recovery. She is in very good spirits.

Much sympathy goes to the Nannie Hersey family. She passed away Monday at the Shepard Home where she had been for some time. Burial will be in the spring at Lakeside Cemetery, East Andover.

HAPPY EASTER, March 26, 1967

Easter Lilies 7 bud $2.69 4 bud Hyacinths $2.69

Potted Roses $3.99 Mums $2.69

EASTER JOKES, RIDDLES, and Poems

Bunnies are cuddly, the large and the small,

But I like chocolate ones, The best of them all.

Why was the Easter Bunny so upset?

He was having a bad hare day.

What do you get when you cross a bee with a bunny?

A honey bunny.

What kind of jewelry does the Easter Bunny wear?

14 carrot gold.

‘‘‘EASTER DINNER’’’ at the Daniel Webster Inn;

Virginia baked ham $2.85 Roast beef au jus $3.40

Fried tiny cape scallops $2.75 Served with peas, whipped potatoes, carrots, salad, homemade pies, puddings, ice cream, coffee, tea, milk.

ANDOVER: MARCH 30,1967

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Dunlap entertained Mrs. Walter E. Dunlap, Miss Ruth Dunlap of New London, and Mrs. Ella Pierce of Franklin on Easter Day.

Andover Oilers basketball team played Arthur Browns Inc., of Tilton, on Thursday, March 23, and won with a score of 58-40.

Mr. and Mrs. Willard Wyeth spent Easter weekend with their son, Mr. and Mrs. Willard Wyeth Jr. and family in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Stephen Chamberlain, is spending his spring vacation from the University of Vermont, with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Chamberlain.

Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Pinard and family of Laconia called on his sister, Mr. and Mrs. Victor H. French on Sunday.

Mrs. Lowell Kennedy and five children of Rye, New Hampshire., spent Easter Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. L. Francis Kennedy.

Andover Extension Club held a luncheon meeting on foods of Ceylon on March 22 at the home of Mrs. Irving Shultz. These foods were prepared and served by members of the group. Mrs. Schultz and Mrs. Don Buswell were the hostesses.

EAST ANDOVER: MARCH 30, 1967

Mr. and Mrs. John Forsberg spent Easter with their daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Ross MacDonald in Malden, Massachusetts.

Mr. an Mrs. Gordon Wilson spent the weekend with her mother, Mrs. Frank Haley. Other recent guests were Mr. and Mrs. Frank Martin and son of New York.

Andover Congregational Church Executive Board to meet in the library on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 PM.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frank and children of Warrensburg, New York spent Easter with her parents Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Chaffee.

Much sympathy goes to Mr. and Mrs. John Bateman Jr. of Northwood. Mr. John Bateman Sr. passed away suddenly while working in the woods in Northwood. The Batemans use to live in town and worked for the Dalphond’s.

Mrs. Millie Newton has bought the Aunt Daisy Eastman home and has moved in.

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hersey of Hartford, Ct., were in town this week to attend his mother’s funeral.

GOOD OLD DAYS PRICES

Scallops .89©lb. Crest family size .58©

Chicken .25©lb. Color TV. $399.00

Hams .39©lb. Color Console $549.99

Rump Steak .89©lb. Turkeys .39©lb.

Respectively submitted by Virginia Edwards