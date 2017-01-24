Planning Board Minutes: January 24, 2017

Condensed from approved minutes

Members present: Nancy Teach, Chair; Jon Warzocha, Vice Chair; Paul Currier; Dave Blinn, Ex-Officio; and Art Urie arrived at 7:40 PM

Also present for duration of appropriate items: Dave Powers, Zoning Administrator; Pat Moyer, Zoning & Planning Coordinator; Val Somers and Christine Sloan

Minutes of January 10, 2017 meeting

Minutes will be reviewed at the February 14, 2017 meeting.

Announcements & Correspondence

February 2017 meetings will be held on February 14 and February 28. The March 2017 meetings will be held on the March 7 (if necessary) and March 28.

Zoning Administrator & Planning and Zoning Coordinator

Revised and approved Driveway Permit Application & Procedures and Lot Merger Application were distributed via e-mail. The revised Fee Schedule has been approved by the Selectboard and will be distributed via e-mail.

Dave distributed Andover Business Use List to board members for their review. See attached document.

Non-Binding Consultation: Val Somers and Christine Sloan regarding 519 Main Street and Birds Eye View.

Somers is the current owner of 519 Main Street and Sloan owns Birds Eye View which is an aerobatics company to be renting the space in the building. Aerobots will be designed at this location, manufactured at a separate location, final assembly and deliveries will be handled at this location. Concerns of the board were whether there are any proposed changes to the building and the response was no; how many employees will there be – the response was 5 currently with an additional 2 or 3. The state septic approval is for 45 employees. The board stated that if it is confirmed that there is not a significant change of use for the building; no site plan review would be necessary. Currier stated he would recommend a letter to the board indicating a full proposal.

Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Article

All documents for the article have been submitted to Town Administrator Marj Roy. Urie offered to draw up an article for the Andover Beacon for the March 2017 issue. The article will also be includes in the town report.

Additional Items for Discussion

Warzocha stated that Andover has no lighting standards and the board may want to think about this via language in the Site Plan Review.

The Site Plan Review Application and Regulations need to be reviewed and revised and a checklist created; however, the ordinance needs to be updated prior to that.

There being no further discussion, the meeting was adjourned at 8:40 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Lisa Meier, Recording Secretary