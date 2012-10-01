Andover Thrift Shop Having March Sale

50% off on selected items all month

Press Release

Have you visited the Andover Thrift Shop lately?

Right now we have a good selection of winter clothing and during the month of March, all clothing except current consignment items with a white tag, will be on sale with a 50% discount.

The Thrift Stop, run by at the Andover Service Club, has been operating at its present location since 1999. For almost 20 years it has served the community by offering a place for people to bring their clothing to be donated or resold.

In turn, by making clean affordable clothing available to the public, we have provided scholarships to local students and supported countless organizations in Andover and the larger community.

We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported us through the years, especially the consignors for the trust they have placed in us.

A note to our consignors: During the month of March we will not accept any clothing for consignments, as we get ready for the warmer spring and summer season.

Our hours are: Tuesday through Thursday from 10 AM to 4 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM. If in doubt, call ahead to make sure the store is open. The shop is closed during bad weather. Phone: 735-5269.

The Andover Thrift Shop is staffed by volunteers from the Andover Service Club and proceeds from the shop support projects and organizations in Andover and the wider community. So come on in and visit!