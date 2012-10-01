SHARE Day Coming May 12

Talents and volunteers needed

By Gisela Darling

As already announced this year’s S.H.A.R.E Day (See How the Arts Reaches Everyone) will take place on Friday, May 12.

This special day, which is celebrated at the Andover Elementary Middle School since 1989, brings artists, craftspeople, and musicians from Andover and surrounding communities into the classrooms to offer workshops to the students at the school.

The school would like to invite community members to share their talents by offering a workshop in a craft or arts related hobby. Workshops in the past have ranged from basket making to weaving. Different sports workshops also have been offered to the students.

Volunteers are also needed to assist the workshop leaders or help the lower grades with their activities. Sign-up forms will be available at the School meeting, Town meeting, and at the school.

All workshops need to be in place at the beginning of April to allow time for the information to be sent home and students to make their choices before April vacation.

Please call or e-mail workshop coordinator, Gisela Darling, at 735-5681 or darlinggi@nulltds.net, or Principal Jane Slayton at 735-5494 at the school, if you need more information or would like to help.