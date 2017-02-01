A Proctor Student’s Pantry

By Madison Clarke, Student at Proctor

Senior Jack Laviolette, wakes up late and rushes to Jake’s for a breakfast burrito. He grabs a coffee and a cliff bar for later with only a few minutes to get to his Journalism class. When students miss a meal at the dining hall, or have time in between classes, they run across the street to find all of the best snacks. Jake’s provides them with a pantry away from home.

The first Jake’s Market opened in Lebanon, New Hampshire in 1997, with the Andover Jake’s opening shortly after.

With the busy schedules of Proctor students, Jake’s is the popular place for breakfast sandwiches, caesar wraps, coffee, and candy. The dining hall does a wonderful job of serving students, but only operates during meal times.

Because Jake’s is open from 6 AM to 9 PM, students are able to access food and drink more frequently throughout the day. Catherine Hourihan, a four year senior, claimed, “I find that since we have dinner so early on campus, I’m hungry by 7:30 PM and so I often go to Jake’s before study hall to get cape cod chips, chocolate, and a Snapple.”

The relationship formed amongst Proctor and Jake’s has proved to be symbiotic. Students fulfill their food cravings and their desire to step off-campus, while Jake’s loves the steady stream of Proctor business.

There are few who visit Jake’s every meal to replace the dining hall, but for those that do, the employees have the orders and names of some students memorized. When Griffin Del Prete, a four year senior, ordered an unexpected sandwich at the grill recently, an employee commented, “Griffin, you decided to order something different today?”

The employees and students have a friendly relationship. The manager of Jake’s, Ms. Jen Braley, explained that it can get very busy with Proctor students sometimes, but said she’s happy to have them.

She commented, “The biggest challenge is having so many kids in here at once, but we love the business and it makes the day go by faster….It does get really quiet when you guys are gone on break, we miss you guys when you’re not around.”

She admitted there have been a few incidents in the past with Proctor students causing disturbances, but claims it is rare and has been easily solvable. Most students are polite when they visit, they say please and thank you, and greet the employees with a hello. Michelle, a Jake’s employee, stated, “A lot of Proctor students say thank you and have a good day. If you say something to them, they say something to you. It’s good communication, if you don’t have that, they won’t have that.”

Many students visit only a few days a week, the main appeal is the breakfast sandwiches available before morning class, hot coffee to get them through their last afternoon class, and candy for study hall at night. Liam, a first year student stated, “I like Jake’s a lot, I go about three to four times a week. I go for lunch instead of the dining hall and I usually get their steak and cheese and an iced tea.”

Jake’s isn’t a favorite of just boarders, but also day students. Timmy, a current day student said he likes going to Jake’s with friends, “I usually go to Jake’s four times a week and buy Arizona tea and sour patch kids.”

Jake’s Market has become a part of Proctor’s campus and the two will continue their love affair. Students and employees benefit from one another, and together, complete the Proctor community.