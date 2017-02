Pine Hill Cross Country Ski Area Hosts Pancake Brunch

Press Release

Pine Hill Cross Country Ski Area, on Mt Rd in New London, is a state sanctioned non-profit organization. We would like to invite everyone to join us on Saturday, Feb 25 from noon until 2 PM for a Pancake Brunch.

It will be held at Robb’s Warming Hut, a one mile ski from our Trailhead, on 220 Mt. Road. A $3 donation is requested. More info call 381-8685.