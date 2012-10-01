Franklin Animal Shelter Hosts 4th Annual 5K Race/Walk

Held on Sunday, May 28 at 9 AM

Press Release

The Franklin Animal Shelter of Franklin, New Hampshire, is planning its fourth annual U.S. Track and Field certified 5K race/walk. The event is being held on Sunday, May 28 at 9 PM and starts at the Paul Smith Elementary School in Franklin, 41 Daniel Webster Drive. Registration is $30 through day of race. To register on line, visit our Web site at: franklinanimalshelter.com or milleniumrunning.com.

The Franklin Animal Shelter provides a place where Good Samaritan rescuers, Franklin police and those no longer able to care for pets can turn for help. The shelter provides food, warm beds, needed medical attention and loving care.

The Franklin Animal Shelter is a tax-exempt organization. Tax deductible contributions may be made through the Web site: franklinanimalshelter.com, or mailed to PO Box 265, Franklin, New Hampshire 03235

Be the set of hands that saves a set of paws. For more information, please contact Christine Dzujna at 934-7163.