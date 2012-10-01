Wilmot Farmer’s Market Prepares for Start Up

Beginning Saturday, June 24 at 9 AM

Press Release

A gathering of the best of the area’s gardeners, farmers, and artisans are preparing to descend on the Wilmot Town Green from 9 AM to Noon on the last Saturday of June, and every Saturday thereafter through September.

The 2017 Wilmot Farmer’s Market vendors will be bring locally made, grown, and produced foods and crafts from Alexandria, Andover, Bristol, Danbury, Elkins, Springfield, Sutton, and Wilmot. Live music will ebb from the band stand. In the shadow of the gazebo, neighbors meet neighbors and strangers become friends. Vendors greet their customers and discuss the events transpired since they last gathered. Newcomers feel at home, asking questions, supporting local businesses, and get to know the people that grow their food.

Sound so quaint and ideal? Yes, perhaps it does, but indeed it happens at the Wilmot Farmers Market. While this wonderful scene is still eight weeks away, preparations for it are well underway. Gardeners are polishing their green thumbs. Meat producers are warming baby chicks under lights in their kitchen or shed. Plants are starting. Hens are searching to find the first shoots of green grass or a crawling bug that will make those farm fresh egg yolks bright and tasty. Yarn is being made into socks, mittens, and sweaters. Soap is pulled from its molds and wrapped in beautiful calico. It is prepping and planting time. It is taking lessons learned from last season and turning them into improvements for the coming season. It is time to dust off your market bags and get ready for your weekly trips to the Wilmot Town green.

For more information, check out wilmotfarmersmarket.com or call Margaret at 744-2244.