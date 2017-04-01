Sunshine on a Rainy Night

Wonderful evening of music and laughter

By K. McGill

Following the excellent Irish/Scottish music duo of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Matt Jensen, which was the featured attraction on Friday, April 21 at the Andover

Coffeehouse, the locals did not disappoint. Good local talent combined with the seasonal and welcome timeliness of Spring made for yet another memorable night.

Kevin & Kitty Boyle, of Meredith, performed a nice pair of covers featuring The Beatles (George Harrison) cover Here Comes the Sun, which had the majority of the crowd joining in. After joining in with Liz Kantz of Boscawen, Alan “Doc” Rogers from New London, sidekick Larry (last name unknown), on the harmonica, Carl Beverly, did an original number about grieving, with a sunshine theme, which surely warmed everyone on a chill, rainy, New Hampshire night, and Doug Phelps closed the evening by bringing us back to reality with an instrumental cover of Led Zeppelin's Rain Song.

What a gem we all have in our monthly Andover Coffeehouse! Despite the almost standing room only conditions at the little grange hall, I would encourage any, and all, who have not experienced this delightful evening of acoustic music to join us prior to the July/August break for a guaranteed splendid evening of great local acoustic originals and covers on the third weekend of May and June.