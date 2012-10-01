Thankful for Heroes

By Suzy Brown

I want to thank 3 very special gentlemen that make up the Andover Rescue Squad: Rene Lefebvre, John Kinney, and Jeff Clark.

Recently they transported me to the ER at the hospital after I collapsed. Now I am home and doing better, I want to thank them. The Andover community is very fortunate to have such special people that donate their time and energy to make sure we are safe.

It is said that true heroes do the tasks that are rarely acknowledged. Our community is lucky to have the volunteers that make up our fire dept and rescue squad. Hope we can all take a moment to be thankful for the heroes in this town!

Again, a big thank you to Rene, John, and Jeff!