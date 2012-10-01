The Andover One Wheelers Ride Again!

Will ride in 4th of July Parade

By Percy Hill

Well, to be more specific, the infamous Andover One Wheelers Precision Unicycle Team will be performing in the 4th of July Parade in Andover New Hampshire; some will be walking, some riding unicycles, and some pushing their unicycles, but they’ll be there to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Andover 4th of July Parade.

The Andover One Wheelers amazed thousands of spectators during their more than two decades of performances throughout New Hampshire, New England, the United States, Canada, and, yes, the Bahamas. During their reign of fame, the young Ambassadors learned valuable lessons through travel, commitment, and dedication. Delighting crowds with their precision routines and their unmatched showmanship. Tremendous thanks goes out to the coaches, parents, volunteers, and community members who dedicated their time, talents, and love to make the Andover One Wheelers the program to celebrate along with the 75th Anniversary of the Andover 4th of July Parade.

So, if you are an Andover One Wheeler, dust off your unicycle and join the parade on July 4th. We will meet at 10:00 A.M. at the Andover Elementary/Middle School gymnasium. Feel free to contact me at percyhillconsult@nullgmail.com or on facebook.

Be sure to come out on the 4th to cheer, celebrate, and support.