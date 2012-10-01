Grant Seeker Information Seminar

May 3 at Community Learning Center

Press Release

What are the key considerations when writing a grant? Whether you are writing your first grant or have experience writing many, understanding insights to grant programs is important.

Attend a complimentary seminar on Wednesday, May 3 from 6 to 7:30 PM to learn the top five reasons for a grant application rejection, what grant programs are available, what the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation looks for in an application, what organizations are funded by grants, and nonprofit organizations’ requirements for receiving a grant. The event will be held at the Community Learning Center located at 61 Laconia Road in Tilton (behind Tilt ‘n Diner). To register, call Sarah Stanley at 603.934.8343 or send an e-mail to Sarah.Stanley@nullfsbnh.bank.

About the Presenter: Peter Benson is the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Senior Program Officer of the Lakes and North Country Regions. The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The NHCF manages a growing collection of more than 1,800 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and award more than $30 million in grants and scholarships ever year.

Franklin Savings Bank will also present information on their Fund for Community Advancement grant program that was established to provide support for projects that will enhance the lives of people in the communities Franklin Savings Bank serves. Established in 1869, Franklin Savings Bank is an independent, mutually-owned community bank, offering a full array of commercial lending, personal banking and investment services throughout the Central Lakes Region and southern New Hampshire. Headquartered in Franklin, the Bank has offices in Bristol, Boscawen, Tilton, Laconia and Gilford, as well as an office in Bedford for business lending. Franklin Savings Bank also offers investment, insurance and financial planning services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Independence Financial Advisors, from offices in Franklin, Bedford, Nashua and Rochester, New Hampshire. As a recognized leader in providing the latest in financial services technology, Franklin Savings Bank remains committed to serving the needs of businesses, families and the communities it serves, through a dedicated team of employees, a diverse line of financial products and services, and continued investment in emerging technology.