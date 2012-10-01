Lakes Region Chamber to Host Spring Job Fair May 3rd

Features over 30 employers

Press Release

Lakes Region businesses are hiring! The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Spring Job Fair on Wednesday, May 3rd from 11am to 3pm at the Belknap MALL, 96 Daniel Webster Highway in Belmont.

“The Lakes Region Spring Job Fair will feature 30+ employers looking to fill 200+ jobs,” announced Karmen Gifford, President of the Lakes Region Chamber. “If you are looking for work or a career change you should be stopping in with your resume and taking the opportunity to meet with employers. Perhaps you are commuting out of the area and looking to work closer to home. The Lakes Region has many full-time, part-time as well as seasonal positions available. Employers are challenged with finding qualified candidates. This event is an opportunity for the Chamber to promote those employers and the positions they are seeking to fill.”

Manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, highlight the variety of industries that are currently hiring. Participating businesses include Aroma Joe’s, Belknap Landscape Company, Bryant Paving, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, Central New Hampshire Employment Services, Engraving Awards & Gifts, Ever Better Eating – Rustic Crust, Fireside Inn & Suites, Franklin Savings Bank, Grappone Automotive Group, Laconia Housing, Lake Opechee Inn & Spa, Lakes Region Board of Realtors, Lakes Region Community Services, McDonald’s, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Naswa Resort, New Hampshire Ball Bearings, Northway Bank, Peebles Outlet, Rochester Shoe Tree, Shaw’s, Spaulding Youth Center, T-Bones/Cactus Jack’s of Laconia, Taylor Community, The Margate Resort, Titeflex Aerospace, Vitex Extrusion and more.

