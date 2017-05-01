An Interesting Nature Walk
On April 30, Frank Baker of East Andover, led a group of 13 people on a nature walk in the Great Gains Memorial Forest on the Andover/Franklin boundary. This large tract of land, owned by the city of Franklin, includes a network of well-marked and maintained trails. Among the highlights were views of Shaw Pond, Vermetti Pond, and this unusual beech tree. The hike was sponsored by the Sunapee Ragged Kearsarge Greenway Coalition. (srkg.com) Caption and Photo: Lee Carvalho