Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust Hosts Workshop

Thursday, June 8 from 2 PM to 6 PM

Press Release

The Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust will offer its annual Easement Monitoring Workshop on Thursday, June 8, from 2 to 6 PM.

As Ausbon Sargent proudly protects more properties, we continually need additional easement monitors. This is a great opportunity for you to be in the woods making a positive contribution toward saving our rural landscape.

Sue Andrews and Andy Deegan will meet the new monitors at the Ausbon Sargent office for some initial instructions before heading to a beautiful nearby New London protected property for some fieldwork. The commitment for you is minimal, but the value to Ausbon Sargent is immeasurable.

If you are interested in joining us on this mission, contact Kristy Heath at 603-526-6555 or email kheath@nullausbonsargent.org.