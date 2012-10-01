Ausbon Sargent Upcoming Events

Press Release

Forest Health Woods Walk with County Foresters and the ASLPT Land Protection Specialist

Friday, June 2, 4 to 6 PM. (Rain or Shine) Clark Pond Natural Area, Bog Road – New London

1.8 mile easy hike with a focus on forest habitat and insect and disease pests of trees.

Free event – please register by calling Kristy at 526-6555 or by email at kheath@nullausbonsargent.org

30th Anniversary Celebration – Ausbon Sargent Day

Wednesday, June 7, 1 to 2:30 PM – New London Town Common (in case of rain, event will be at the New London Outing Club’s gymnasium on Cougar Court)

Bring a chair or blanket and come celebrate 30 years of land preservation with Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust. Live music from the Kearsarge Community Band, the New London Elementary School children, and the New London Barn Playhouse.

Hear the story of Ausbon Sargent, and witness a Selectman from the Town of New London proclaiming the day as “Ausbon Sargent Day.” Cake, lemonade and water will be served. All are welcome!

Easement Monitor Training

Thursday, June 8, 2 to 6 PM

With so many properties and acres to monitor, we could use your help. Participants will meet Sue Andrews and Andy Deegan at our NL Ausbon Sargent office where they will cover the basics about the monitoring process. The group will then head to a local property for an introduction to the fieldwork involved in monitoring a property. We'd love to have you volunteer to join our team.

Please call Kristy to register at 526-6555 or by email at kheath@nullausbonsargent.org