Lake Sunapee VNA Announces New Chair of Board

Press Release

Donald A. Eberly, MD, FACS, has been appointed Chair of the Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice Board of Directors for 2017-2018. Eberly, a long time resident of New London, retired in 2016 after 36 years as a general surgeon at New London Hospital. He also served on the New London Hospital Board 1990-1998. Eberly received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and attended medical school at the University of Florida. He brings not only a great depth of knowledge and experience in health care, he also has an exceptional commitment to the wellness of our community.

Joining Dr. Eberly on the Executive Committee are Deanna Wilson, Vice Chair; Maynard Goldman, Treasurer; and Bo Quackenbos, Secretary. The agency also welcomed three new members to its Board: Lisa Richmond of Claremont; Daniel Junius of Sunapee; Dr. Gregory Curtis of Etna. “We are proud to have such strong Board leadership and membership. Our Directors’ diverse backgrounds are vital as we continue to meet the challenges of caring for our region” shared Jim Culhane, President and CEO of LSRVNA. For more information please contact Cathy Raymond at 603-526-4077 or craymond@nulllakesunapeevna.org.