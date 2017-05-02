Roger W. Henderson, May 2, 2017

Roger W. Henderson, 83, of Valley Road, died May 2, 2017 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on March 6, 1934, the son of Perley B. and Elsie G. (Hanson) Henderson.

He graduated from Andover High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sgt. Radar Technician from 1952-1956. After being discharged he went to Greenland as a civilian working for the Dept. of Defense as an Installation Technician.

He spent most of his life in Andover and had been a self-employed lumber mill operator, body man, mechanic, school bus driver, carpenter, and managed Musterfield Farm, retiring about 20 years ago.

He was a farrier, a fabulous farmer, and a stonemason. Roger had many interests including Standardbred horseracing, checkers, cribbage, cards, gardening, animals, and square dancing.

He was a member of the Andover Historical Society, the Lions Club, the Elks, V.F.W., the U.S. Trotting Association, and served on the Andover Fourth of July Committee. Roger had been a selectman in Andover for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty (Foss) Henderson of East Andover, New Hampshire; four children, Twila and her husband, Dale Cook of Danbury, New Hampshire; Stephanie and her husband, Tim Oakes of Northfield, Vermont; Steele and his wife, Rhonda Henderson; and Jim and his wife, Angie Henderson, all of East Andover, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Dawn Cook Hoy and her husband, Wally Hoy; Jessica Cook and her husband, Scott McCullough; Kolt Cook and his friend, Casey Shaffer; Jessica West and Steele Henderson, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Kendell Hoy and Elsie McCullough; four siblings, Perley Henderson, Jr. of Boscawen, New Hampshire; Shirley and her husband, Clyde Currier of Andover, New Hampshire; David and his wife, Ann Henderson of Andover, New Hampshire; and Mavis Newton of Boscawen, New Hampshire; and nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends in town.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 61, Andover, New Hampshire 03216, the Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, New Hampshire 03257, or to the charity of one’s choice.