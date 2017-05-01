Barbara A Doe, May 1, 2017

Andover, New Hampshire: Barbara A. W. Doe passed away May 1, 2017 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen, New Hampshire after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born in Middletown, CT on February 16, 1933 to Arthur and Ada (Clapper) Wentworth.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Ada Wentworth, her brother, Robert C. Wentworth of Loudon, her sister, Joan M. Helf of Magnolia, TX.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ralph D. Doe, her son, Donald A. Doe and his wife, Marilyn of Concord, her daughter, Cheryl D. Bennett and husband, Steve of Loudon, her son, Brian R. Doe and his companion, Mena of Canterbury, brothers John H. Wentworth, his wife, Sandy of Loudon, Paul R. Wentworth of Henniker, Kenneth R. Wentworth and his wife, Claire of Derry, several nieces and nephews.

A huge “thank you” to the staff at Merrimack County Nursing Home for the wonderful care these last 10 months.

Donations may be made to: Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen c/o Edna McKenna Fund or to the charity of your choice.

By Barbara's wishes, there will be no services.

The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements.