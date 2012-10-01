Learn the science of archaeology at a New Hampshire summer field school

Advance registration required by June 2

Press Release

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources’ 2017 summer archaeology field schools will continue investigations of two different sites, one occupied by Paleoindians 12,000 years ago and the other a 17th-19th century mill community.

Previous field school investigations at the Jefferson VI Paleoindian site have identified caribou hide processing, tool manufacturing, and encampment areas. Last year’s survey of the Livermore Falls site provided evidence of milling and light industrial activities as well as several buildings associated with “the Hollow.”

Coordinated through the NHDHR’s New Hampshire State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program (SCRAP), both field schools will conform to archaeology standards set by the National Park Service. New Hampshire State Archaeologist, Dr. Richard Boisvert, will direct fieldwork and instruction in Jefferson; David Trubey and Edna Feighner, archaeologists at the NHDHR, will direct the Livermore Falls investigations.

Participants will have hands-on instruction in data recovery techniques, artifact identification, and excavation documentation. Although most SCRAP field school participants are volunteers, graduate and undergraduate credit through Plymouth State University is available. Volunteers receive the same instruction as credit students.

There is no fee to participate as a volunteer; however, a $40 donation to defray the cost of supplies and instructional materials is suggested.

The Jefferson sessions take place June 26 thru July 7, July 9 thru 21, and July 23 thru August 4; Livermore Hollow is August 7 thru 18, and August 21 thru September 1. Fieldwork will take place from 8 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.

Advance registration for each field school is required by June 2. For more information and to register, visit: nh.gov/nhdhr/SCRAP.htm and click on “Upcoming Events & Opportunities,” then “SCRAP Field School 2017” or contact the NHDHR at 603-271-6433.

New Hampshire's Division of Historical Resources, the “State Historic Preservation Office,” was established in 1974. Its mission is to preserve and celebrate New Hampshire’s irreplaceable historic resources through programs and services that provide education, stewardship, and protection. For more information, visit us online at: nh.gov/nhdhr or by calling 603-271-3483.